Unique Regional Dishes That Deserve National Fame

The United States is a big place, and there's a lot of food in it. Like most countries in the world, the culinary landscape of the U.S. has a lot of common threads, but also a great deal of regional diversity. Each area's food culture is defined by the communities that you can find there, the influences that individual people and groups alike bring to the table, and the ingredients that are readily available locally. As a result, there are a lot of different dishes across the country, with plenty that you probably haven't heard of. Well, we think it's time to bring them to the world.

Delicacies like cheese frenchees, yakamein, sonker, and pueblo bread may be unfamiliar to you, but we know you're going to love them. Others, like mashed potato pizza, are things that you can replicate in your very own home (and hey, it's a great way to use up leftover mash). If you can't afford to take that trip across America that you've always dreamed of, you can do the next best thing by reading about these unique regional dishes from the comfort of your own home. Just don't blame us if it makes you a little hungry.