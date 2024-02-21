Yakamein: The Cajun-Flavored Noodle Soup With Rich Cultural Roots

If you've ever loved a comforting bowl of ramen or lo mein or had your senses delighted by a rich Cajun dish, you need to meet yakamein. An irresistible combination of hot noodle soup and finger-licking Cajun spices, yakamein is a New Orleans dish that surprisingly flies under the radar for many visitors standing in line for the beignets or gumbo. yakamein goes by another name – Old Sober – due to its infamy as the perfect hangover cure. Skip the breakfast sandwich after a night out on Bourbon Street and do it the authentic New Orleans way: Find yourself a bowl of yakamein.

Yakamein has many variations but is usually made up of spaghetti, beef broth, chopped chuck roast, soy sauce, hot sauce, and a spice mix. You heard that right — yakamein foregoes traditional Asian noodles found in soups and stir-fries for spaghetti, making for a thick, perfectly slurpable partner to the hearty broth. You've never tasted broth like this before, as the spices kick things up a notch with plenty of heat to zap your sinuses back to reality. Top the protein-packed soup with a hard-boiled egg and green onions, and you've got yakamein. Just one slurp has the potential to be the most flavorful, jam-packed bite you've ever taken.