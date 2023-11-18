Leftover Mashed Potatoes? Throw Them On Pizza
Out of the infinite possibilities there are for crave-curbing side dishes, mashed potatoes are one of the very best. This creamy, fluffy, and easy-to-make comfort food dish fills out our plates during holiday feasts, ties together Sunday night roasts, and makes for a reasonable solo meal enjoyed straight from the pot. But as much as we love mashed potatoes, sometimes our eyes are bigger than our stomachs and we end up with a heaping batch of leftovers. If you're looking for an eccentric new way to enjoy your leftover mashed potatoes, use them for a pizza.
Not only are you reducing food waste by putting your leftover mashed potatoes to good use, but you're also crafting a zany yet equally delicious and cozy pizza that will have your friends and family raving. Instead of using a traditional red sauce, lather buttery mashed potatoes onto your pizza crust for a soft, decadent base that provides a delicate contrast to the crunch of a freshly baked pizza crust. Until you dress them up to suit your tastes, mashed potatoes are naturally mild in flavor, which means you can add just about any toppings that your heart desires, and the potatoes will function as a customizable backdrop.
You don't just have to use the potatoes as a base, either. Including the mashed potatoes in your homemade pizza dough will give you a one-of-a-kind mashed potato crust — need we say more?
Which potatoes work best?
When it comes to adding leftover mashed potatoes to a pizza, you'll want to consider which potatoes will suit your pizza best. Ultimately, it comes to down your preference and the flavor profile of your pizza.
Thanks to their light and airy composition, starchy, low-moisture potatoes such as russets, Yukon Golds, and Idaho potatoes make for excellent mashed potatoes, which also makes them great for a fluffy, luscious potato topping. On the contrary, dense, waxy potatoes like red varieties are generally boiled or roasted, but if you do end up with a batch of leftover red mashed potatoes, they'll bring a heartier essence to your pizza, perfect if you're assembling a pie with a bit of machismo. If they're too dense, however, you can always thin them out with milk, butter, or a dash of water.
It's not just savory potatoes that will boost the quality of your creative spud pizza, there's always a place for mashed sweet potatoes. Their natural candied flair, velvety texture, and vibrant orange hue make for a perfectly spreadable pizza base that adds a bright visual flair to boot.
Additional pairings
If you're feeling meaty, crispy prosciutto, pepperoni, or bacon will bring a crunchy, umami blast to the pizza that complements the soft, mild-mannered potatoes and creates a deliciously contrasting textural interplay. Vegans and vegetarians, we see you! Caramelized onions, with their delicate whispers of savory sweetness, will add depth and a sophisticated richness to the pizza. If you're using sweet mashed potatoes, thinly sliced apples, pears, and crispy pancetta will give you a well-rounded pizza beaming with sweet and savory flavors.
Fragrant herbs like rosemary or thyme bring a burst of freshness to each bite of your pizza, as their earthy notes mellow out the buttery richness of mashed potatoes while complementing the various other fixings and toppings you might include. Don't forget the cheese either, a generous layer of melted Gruyère or Parmesan provides a bold finish to the pizza to round out your potato-centric pizza.
Next time you have leftover mashed potatoes wasting away in your refrigerator, keep the trashcan lid sealed tight and put them on a pizza instead.