Leftover Mashed Potatoes? Throw Them On Pizza

Out of the infinite possibilities there are for crave-curbing side dishes, mashed potatoes are one of the very best. This creamy, fluffy, and easy-to-make comfort food dish fills out our plates during holiday feasts, ties together Sunday night roasts, and makes for a reasonable solo meal enjoyed straight from the pot. But as much as we love mashed potatoes, sometimes our eyes are bigger than our stomachs and we end up with a heaping batch of leftovers. If you're looking for an eccentric new way to enjoy your leftover mashed potatoes, use them for a pizza.

Not only are you reducing food waste by putting your leftover mashed potatoes to good use, but you're also crafting a zany yet equally delicious and cozy pizza that will have your friends and family raving. Instead of using a traditional red sauce, lather buttery mashed potatoes onto your pizza crust for a soft, decadent base that provides a delicate contrast to the crunch of a freshly baked pizza crust. Until you dress them up to suit your tastes, mashed potatoes are naturally mild in flavor, which means you can add just about any toppings that your heart desires, and the potatoes will function as a customizable backdrop.

You don't just have to use the potatoes as a base, either. Including the mashed potatoes in your homemade pizza dough will give you a one-of-a-kind mashed potato crust — need we say more?