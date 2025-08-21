Depression-Era Breakfasts No One Has Anymore

The history of food in a country is also the history of its economy. When countries are prosperous, it's reflected in the ingredients used in local cuisine and the size of its servings. When they're struggling, the meals people eat are often driven by resourcefulness and a need to make ends meet. The meals during the Great Depression were a great example of this in action. Food became harder to find, with items like meat becoming more scarce and canned ingredients taking on a more important role in households. When it came to breakfast, things were especially tight, and if people weren't skipping it entirely, they were cobbling things together from cheaper, often starch-based ingredients to fuel the day ahead.

While lots of foods we recognize were popular during the Depression, it's little surprise that Depression-era breakfasts have largely died out, considering how meager many of them were. However, looking at them is an interesting time machine to a moment in history that's now long gone. Dishes like coffee soup, creamed eggs on toast, and cornmeal mush are now no longer seen anywhere, whereas others like breakfast sugar cookies have lived on as snacks instead of full-on meals. Let's take a trip down memory lane, and examine what people ate first thing in the day during one of the hardest times in American history.