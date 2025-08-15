The Wacky Vintage Spread Only '70s Kids Remember

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you grew up in the 1970s, you'll definitely remember this one — a nutty, neon-hued spread that looked like peanut butter but acted more like a sugar rush in a jar. Koogle was Kraft's short-lived answer to boring brown lunchbox fillers, and it made no apologies for what it was: candy-fied chaos on toast. Introduced in 1974, the spread came in four over-the-top flavors — chocolate, vanilla, cinnamon, and banana — all housed in cheerful jars with a wide-mouthed grin and the wide-eyed gaze of its chaotic mascot. Think Nutella if it took a detour through Saturday morning cartoons.

Packaged food was booming, and while Kraft helped change the landscape for packaged food through more lasting staples, Koogle was more of a chaotic detour. It hit shelves just in time for back-to-school season, and Kraft made sure the commercials stuck — literally. In one ad, a child gleefully declares the spread "doesn't make my mouth stick together," a sly jab at traditional peanut butter's glue-like reputation. The branding was loud, the flavors were louder, and the target audience was crystal clear: hyper kids with a sweet tooth and no palate for plain peanuts.

Today, most people under 50 have never even heard of it, but Koogle still has a cult following. And yes, there is even a Koogle-themed T-shirt being sold on Amazon.