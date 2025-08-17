This Is The Type Of Steak McDonald's Uses In Its Breakfast Sandwich
McDonald's may be known for its hamburgers, chicken nuggets, and fries, but in the mornings, it has plenty of other gems. Its steak, egg, and cheese bagel is a fan-favorite menu item, but it's not that simple to recreate. The main ingredient is, of course, steak, but it's not very easy to find for yourself.
According to Mike Haracz, a TikTok creator and former McDonald's corporate chef, the steak the chain uses for its breakfast sandwiches is The Original Steak-EZE BreakAway Sirloin Beef Steak, Lightly Marinated. However, the ingredient isn't easily accessible, even if you know exactly what to buy. It's mainly sold through food distributors to restaurants, so you'll likely need to purchase the item in bulk — like this package from Food Service Direct selling 32 slices for $147.
Another step of McDonald's steak preparation that the company doesn't advertise, according to Haracz, is using Montreal steak seasoning. This will complete the ingredient's flavor profile, and it's exactly what the chain uses for its breakfast sandwiches. If you can't get your hands on the McCormick version, the seasoning is essentially a blend of salt, black and red pepper, garlic, onion, and paprika, but this may vary by brand.
How to make the perfect McDonald's steak, egg, and cheese bagel dupe
While the meat is important for recreating McDonald's steak, egg, and cheese bagel, you have to follow some other steps, too. First, caramelize some sliced onions to put between the steak and eggs. While McDonald's uses four different types of eggs, the bagel sandwich comes with the folded version, which we don't think is the chain's best option. Fortunately, if you make your own eggs for this sandwich, you'll probably get better results because they won't come frozen.
The cheese is another important ingredient for making McDonald's steak bagels at home. McDonald's has its cheese specially made, so there's no way to buy the same thing; however, you can get a close copycat of McDonald's American cheese. Mike Haracz told TikTok that Walmart's Great Value deluxe sliced American cheese is nearly identical to what McDonald's uses. Temper your cheese by leaving it out for about an hour before assembling your sandwich, and you'll have a pretty close replica of the Golden Arches' creation.
The last elusive ingredient for replicating this sandwich is McDonald's breakfast sauce. Some people claim that it's hollandaise, but that's not quite accurate. TikTok user @aweebitsilly made a dupe using mayonnaise, white cheese powder, and buttermilk powder (among other ingredients), which Haracz seemingly confirmed by simply commenting, "Yesssssss." While this sauce may not be an exact replica, Haracz's seal of approval indicates that it can't be too far off.