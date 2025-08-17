This Is The Type Of Steak McDonald's Uses In Its Breakfast Sandwich

McDonald's may be known for its hamburgers, chicken nuggets, and fries, but in the mornings, it has plenty of other gems. Its steak, egg, and cheese bagel is a fan-favorite menu item, but it's not that simple to recreate. The main ingredient is, of course, steak, but it's not very easy to find for yourself.

According to Mike Haracz, a TikTok creator and former McDonald's corporate chef, the steak the chain uses for its breakfast sandwiches is The Original Steak-EZE BreakAway Sirloin Beef Steak, Lightly Marinated. However, the ingredient isn't easily accessible, even if you know exactly what to buy. It's mainly sold through food distributors to restaurants, so you'll likely need to purchase the item in bulk — like this package from Food Service Direct selling 32 slices for $147.

Another step of McDonald's steak preparation that the company doesn't advertise, according to Haracz, is using Montreal steak seasoning. This will complete the ingredient's flavor profile, and it's exactly what the chain uses for its breakfast sandwiches. If you can't get your hands on the McCormick version, the seasoning is essentially a blend of salt, black and red pepper, garlic, onion, and paprika, but this may vary by brand.