The Ingredient You Need To Make McDonald's Steak Bagels At Home

Former corporate chef Mike Haracz has explained why McDonald's will never sell onion rings, and now he's back with yet another tip for fans of the fast food chain's specific menu offerings. This time, he's telling lovers of the mostly discontinued (but occasionally available in select markets) breakfast steak, egg, and cheese bagel sandwiches what kind of meat they'll need to recreate the menu item. Haracz has made a name for himself on TikTok by sharing these kinds of secrets, and it seems his video had many users excited about the possibility of making their own McDonald's copycats in the comfort of their own homes.

Haracz prefaces his big reveal with the disclaimer that the product is largely available in food service packs — meaning it's designed for restaurants and comes in large quantities. So what's the name of this elusive steak that McDonald's uses for its breakfast bagels? It's made by a brand called Steak-EZE and the specific product the chain uses is the Break Away Sirloin Beef Steak, Lightly Marinated. According to the text overlay, the portion size is 3 ounces, which sounds like the perfect amount to fill up a bagel sandwich.