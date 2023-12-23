The Ingredient You Need To Make McDonald's Steak Bagels At Home
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Former corporate chef Mike Haracz has explained why McDonald's will never sell onion rings, and now he's back with yet another tip for fans of the fast food chain's specific menu offerings. This time, he's telling lovers of the mostly discontinued (but occasionally available in select markets) breakfast steak, egg, and cheese bagel sandwiches what kind of meat they'll need to recreate the menu item. Haracz has made a name for himself on TikTok by sharing these kinds of secrets, and it seems his video had many users excited about the possibility of making their own McDonald's copycats in the comfort of their own homes.
Haracz prefaces his big reveal with the disclaimer that the product is largely available in food service packs — meaning it's designed for restaurants and comes in large quantities. So what's the name of this elusive steak that McDonald's uses for its breakfast bagels? It's made by a brand called Steak-EZE and the specific product the chain uses is the Break Away Sirloin Beef Steak, Lightly Marinated. According to the text overlay, the portion size is 3 ounces, which sounds like the perfect amount to fill up a bagel sandwich.
Getting that authentic McDonald's taste
Chef Mike Haracz cautioned that in order to make the most authentic version of the McDonald's steak, egg, and cheese bagel it is important not to get fooled by competitor brands or accidentally grab the wrong product by the same brand. He mentioned beef sheets specifically as being a totally different thing that won't get you the same end result. Per his usual method, he states that he checked the ingredients on McDonald's website to ensure that he is recommending the right product. While Haracz didn't tell his audience where they could specifically buy the Steak-EZE Break Aways, quite a few commenters relayed that they had found it or something similar enough at Walmart and Sam's Club.
@chefmikeharacz
Former #McDonalds corporate chef talks about the meat from the bagel sandwiches. #mcdonaldshacks #McDonaldsHack #McDonaldsSecrets #mcdonaldssecret #mcdonaldslife #McDonaldsMenu #McDonaldsTikTok #FastFood #FastFoodSecrets #FastFoodTikTok #FYP #steakbagel #mcdonaldssteakbagel #steakeggandcheesebagel #steakeggandcheese #FYP
In addition to making sure that you've got the right kind of steak pieces, Haracz also gave away the flavoring secret: Montreal Steak Seasoning. The suggestion may seem a little surprising, but he assures viewers that he has confirmed that it's correct with friends who still work for the chain.
What about the breakfast sauce?
As helpful as the steak suggestion is, the bagel sandwich won't be complete without McDonald's signature breakfast sauce — as many commenters aptly pointed out. Several websites claim to have replicated it, with recipes ranging from a combination of mayo, lemon juice, mustard, steak sauce, coriander, salt, and pepper to others that include ketchup, honey, vinegar, garlic powder, and dill as well.
Haracz has previously addressed this in a TikTok video saying that the sauce is super hard to mimic. But he did reveal that it does include mayonnaise, lemon juice, and dill. He added that the sauce also includes buttermilk powder and cheddar cheese powder, a type of yeast extract, some liquid smoke, and herbs and spices. He challenged his viewers to make their own and tag him in the video and he'll rate how close it got. While it might not be possible to get the exact McDonald's breakfast sauce recipe, using the right type of steak will get you as close as possible to imitating the steak, egg, and cheese bagel.