Albert Einstein Invented A Kitchen Appliance. Here's Why It No Longer Exists

Modern-day refrigeration fixes usually take the form of Dollar Tree organization hacks or in-fridge thermometers that prevent food waste, but what if this common appliance was also a known lethal threat? The 1920s were the early days of refrigeration, one of the most important inventions in food and drink, but early versions of these appliances compressed toxic and flammable gases to cool the air inside. Refrigerator gas leaks, fires, and even explosions were major problems that German scientist Albert Einstein and his Hungarian colleague, Leo Szilard, sought to solve with their own invention.

In 1926, they created a unique pump system meant to replace the faulty valves responsible for refrigerators' poisonous gas leaks. Instead of relying on moving parts that were prone to malfunction, Einstein and Szilard's pump compressed refrigerant gases using an electromagnetic field. Additionally, it didn't require electricity to function — only a heat source. The pair had a U.S. patent pending by 1927.

The following decade, however, was shaped by significant turmoil. Economic disaster rocked the world, and the rise of fascism threatened the Jewish inventors' very lives. But it wasn't just world-moving forces of history that derailed the so-called Einstein fridge. Market forces were also at play: Someone else invented something better.