The Popular '70s Candy Bar That Mysteriously Disappeared

The Caravelle was a vintage chocolate bar you might have stolen from your grandparents' candy stash, with a softer caramel and creamier texture that won over a loyal fan base. But in the late '70s, this fan favorite began vanishing from shelves. The timing was suspicious: Peter Paul, the company behind Caravelle, had just merged with Cadbury Schweppes, the same company behind some of the most popular soda brands.

No official explanation ever came, but longtime candy fans have traded theories for decades. Some believe the bar had a shelf life issue, while others point to competition from better-marketed rivals or the possibility that Caravelle simply didn't fit into Cadbury Schweppes' vision for its newly expanded U.S. chocolate business. Whatever the reason, the decision left loyalists scratching their heads — and craving one last bite.

Its disappearance wasn't just a corporate footnote; it marked the quiet end of one of Peter Paul's most unique creations. This one never got the modern revival it deserved.