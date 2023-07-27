How Caramel Became The Downfall Of Hershey's Discontinued Bar None

Vintage sweets are a common source of childhood nostalgia. Consumers pine over sweets that remind them of simpler times, even more so for discontinued candies that are no longer available to help them relive those years. One such sweet is Hershey's Bar None candy bar. Bar None was released in 1987 and was meant to be a higher-quality chocolate bar. It consisted of chocolate wafers, chocolate cream, and crushed peanuts coated with chocolate. Though the flavor profile was similar to Kit Kat's, it had a richer chocolate taste. In 1992, Hershey decided to make a few changes to the bar, including splitting it in two like a KitKat and adding caramel. This decision alienated loyalists of the bar's original formula.

In addition, the bars before the change were already considered cumbersome and texturally elaborate, making them challenging to consume. The addition of caramel apparently only worsened this problem. Shortly after the change, the bar experienced a decline in popularity until it was ultimately discontinued in 1997.