Keep An Eye Out For This Vintage Ice Bucket At The Thrift Store – It Could Be A Valuable Find
Many wines are best served chilled, and for occasions that merit leaving an open bottle out, a nice wine chiller can be the key to keeping it at an appropriate serving temperature. But as one TikTok user learned, you don't have to buy a brand-new, high-end wine chiller. A much more affordable option may be around — and with considerable class, to boot.
At their local thrift store, TikTok user JaneThrifts made an incredible find. On closer look, a blackened utensil crock actually appeared to be a vintage insulated ice bucket that would serve beautifully as a wine chiller. Markings indicated that it was made by Ricci Argentieri, an Italian silversmith company with over 160 years of history.
@janethrifts
Thrift find! Just as I was about to leave the thrift I spotted this on the top shelf and had a feeling I should look it up. I'm so glad I did. It's a beautiful mid century bottle chiller and will look amazing once it's polished up. #thriftfind #thrift #thrifting #midcenturymodern #vintagefind #thrifted #thrifttok #thriftflip #thriftedhomedecor
While some collectors say that Ricci Argentieri's history of hallmarks (distinctive engravings on authentic silver pieces denoting the quality and manufacturer) is vague, a mark is present, and JaneThrifts found that the extensive tarnish cleaned like real silver plate. When they noticed that the same bucket sold online for over $500, this $4.49 find was an instant buy even without the matching silver saucer.
Chilling wine with thrift store discounts
Savvy kitchen shoppers already know that some of the cast iron brands to buy can be found on deep discount at thrift stores, including quality pans by Le Creuset or Staub. But this ice bucket find is a reminder that it doesn't have to be a cast iron pan to be thrift store gold.
Ice buckets can, of course, be made from many more materials than just silver. Crystal, acrylic, glass, copper, or even wooden ice buckets can all be a classy way to chill and display wine. The insulating properties that make it a good ice bucket will also make it a fine wine chiller.
Experienced thrifters do know, however, that there's no guarantee of a golden find like the Ricci ice bucket. However, utensil crocks can also serve as wine chillers, and these are more common finds. Look for a crock made of stainless steel, glazed ceramic, or sealed cement, all of which will help insulate the bottle and keep the vessel from sweating off too much condensation. Finally, when using it, don't forget to add salt water to a bed of ice in order to lower the freezing temperature and keep your DIY wine chiller cooler for longer.