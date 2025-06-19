Keep An Eye Out For This Vintage Ice Bucket At The Thrift Store – It Could Be A Valuable Find

Many wines are best served chilled, and for occasions that merit leaving an open bottle out, a nice wine chiller can be the key to keeping it at an appropriate serving temperature. But as one TikTok user learned, you don't have to buy a brand-new, high-end wine chiller. A much more affordable option may be around — and with considerable class, to boot.

At their local thrift store, TikTok user JaneThrifts made an incredible find. On closer look, a blackened utensil crock actually appeared to be a vintage insulated ice bucket that would serve beautifully as a wine chiller. Markings indicated that it was made by Ricci Argentieri, an Italian silversmith company with over 160 years of history.

While some collectors say that Ricci Argentieri's history of hallmarks (distinctive engravings on authentic silver pieces denoting the quality and manufacturer) is vague, a mark is present, and JaneThrifts found that the extensive tarnish cleaned like real silver plate. When they noticed that the same bucket sold online for over $500, this $4.49 find was an instant buy even without the matching silver saucer.