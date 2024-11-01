The Easy Way To Tell If Grapes Are Fresh At The Grocery Store

When buying grapes, you of course want to buy the freshest batch possible. And, as it turns out, there's actually an easy way to tell if a certain batch of grapes is worth buying — and all you have to do is look to the stem. Forgetting to look at the stem is one of the most common mistakes people make when buying grapes, which is unfortunate because the stem can tell you a lot about how healthy the grapes are.

Fresh and healthy grapes will have a green stem that has a bendable flexibility. On the other hand, not-so-fresh grapes will have a brown stem that may look dry. Additionally, the stem will snap really easily if the grapes have gone bad. Unhealthy grapes also won't be as closely attached to the stem as fresh grapes will, giving you one more indication of whether or not those grapes are worth buying.

If for some reason the stem isn't giving you the answer that you need, you can also look to the color and the smell. Red and purple grapes should be free of any brown or green spots — and they should be either deep red or deep purple in hue. Meanwhile, green grapes will have a yellowish-green color. Finally, if the smell seems a little bit off — specifically if you catch a whiff of a vinegar or sour smell — then skip those grapes. Odor is one of the best ways to tell if foods, including grapes, have gone bad.