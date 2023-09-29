The Reason Aldi Doesn't Really Offer Coupons

When it comes to grocery shopping on a budget, Aldi has earned a reputation for keeping costs as reasonable as possible throughout its many stores. As a result, customers often wonder why the chain does not offer coupons to cut costs even further. According to the Aldi website, there's a very simple and straightforward reason why coupons are not available. In the interest of keeping shopping trips as convenient, and inexpensive, as possible, Aldi prefers not to have customers involved in the often-laborious process of tracking coupons and cutting them out of flyers.

However, there are some rare special occasions that warrant a coupon or two. The Aldi website explains that it may sometimes offer coupons in tandem with a local event, like a new store opening. But beware of fake online coupons — Aldi only dishes these out in store or via mail.

However, that doesn't mean that Aldi doesn't offer other great deals to customers. For instance, the store's preference for private-label goods saves customers money versus the more expensive brand-name items found at other grocery stores. Additionally, many of these products are quite similar to national brands when it comes to quality. Aldi is also famous for its weekly ads, which aren't coupons in the traditional sense. Instead, they showcase weekly deals and discounts that are available in the store. Weekly ads vary from location to location and are accessible to every shopper who steps foot in Aldi, provided they make it while supplies last.