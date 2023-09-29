The Reason Aldi Doesn't Really Offer Coupons
When it comes to grocery shopping on a budget, Aldi has earned a reputation for keeping costs as reasonable as possible throughout its many stores. As a result, customers often wonder why the chain does not offer coupons to cut costs even further. According to the Aldi website, there's a very simple and straightforward reason why coupons are not available. In the interest of keeping shopping trips as convenient, and inexpensive, as possible, Aldi prefers not to have customers involved in the often-laborious process of tracking coupons and cutting them out of flyers.
However, there are some rare special occasions that warrant a coupon or two. The Aldi website explains that it may sometimes offer coupons in tandem with a local event, like a new store opening. But beware of fake online coupons — Aldi only dishes these out in store or via mail.
However, that doesn't mean that Aldi doesn't offer other great deals to customers. For instance, the store's preference for private-label goods saves customers money versus the more expensive brand-name items found at other grocery stores. Additionally, many of these products are quite similar to national brands when it comes to quality. Aldi is also famous for its weekly ads, which aren't coupons in the traditional sense. Instead, they showcase weekly deals and discounts that are available in the store. Weekly ads vary from location to location and are accessible to every shopper who steps foot in Aldi, provided they make it while supplies last.
Weekly ads feature many great deals at Aldi
Aldi's weekly ads showcase high-quality goods available at the chain for unbeatable prices. Much like the name implies, weekly ads only run for one week, at which point new items get added to the roster. The key to taking advantage of weekly ads is knowing when new items are available. In this case, Aldi places weekly ad inserts in newspapers so they can be easily accessed by the community. However, they also offer other options to shoppers.
If you don't have a subscription to your city or town's newspaper, you can check the Aldi website directly to view the ads for the week. If you want to be alerted to new ads as soon as they're available, you can also enroll in Aldi's newsletter, which is sent directly to your inbox. In this case, you must visit the Aldi site and provide your name, email address, and zip code, which ensures you receive the correct ads for your local store. And if you happen to miss a weekly ad, no worries, as you can save money in lots of other ways simply by shopping at Aldi.
Other ways you save money when grocery shopping
If you've ever shopped at Aldi, you know that you need a 25-cent deposit to use one of the store's shopping carts. This practice is another great cost-saving measure, as it prevents Aldi from designating staff to retrieve carts from the parking lots after shoppers are done with them. Instead, customers are enticed to return carts on their own to get their 25-cent deposit back.
The discount grocery store is also conspicuously without bags, which is another smart cost-saving measure. Shoppers are free to bring their own bags or boxes when shopping, or they can purchase a reusable bag in a pinch. This practice is not only good for your pocketbook, but it also cuts back on plastic waste and prevents the use of finite resources. While these practices are quite simple, they make a big difference when it comes to your grocery bill. That's why so many shoppers return to Aldi week after week, as other stores simply cannot offer the same low prices — no coupons required.