We Tried 10 Popular Snapple Flavors And This Was The Worst
Snapple built its legacy on quirky caps, nostalgic '90s charm, and flavors that somehow tasted better straight from a sweating glass bottle. Still, not all of them aged well. In Daily Meal's ranking of 10 popular Snapple flavors, one fell straight to the bottom: Snapple Apple. It wasn't just a weak showing. It was a crash landing. The ranking judged each bottle on taste, balance, and whether it delivers real fruit flavor or just a sugar bomb in disguise. Snapple Apple flunked the assignment before the first sip.
What should've been a crisp, fruit-forward refresher ended up tasting like... well, not apple. Not even the reconstituted kind. Our reviewer described Snapple Apple as "deeply artificial," with an oddly sweet profile that couldn't be pinned to any actual fruit. Add in the fact that one 16-ounce bottle contains 47 grams of sugar, and the whole thing reads like a mystery drink that had spent too much time in a Halloween candy bucket. It may have ditched high fructose corn syrup, but no amount of "natural flavors" could salvage this mess.
Snapple's had its fair share of misfires over the years. The strangest failed Snapple flavors include missteps like Tru Root Beer and Cactus Tea, both of which fizzled out long before they could find a following. Snapple Apple may have stuck around longer, but that doesn't mean it deserved to.
The apple that spoiled the bunch
Snapple Apple's real downfall might not just be the taste — it's the fact that the whole bottle seems like a gamble. Reddit threads are flooded with complaints: murky pulp, white floaters, strange textures, and the occasional tongue-like blob that looks like it belongs in kombucha, not fruit juice. One Redditor popped the cap, only to be greeted by a fizzy hiss and what they described as fermentation. Another found what looked like mother of vinegar floating near the bottom. Not exactly the crisp refreshment Snapple had in mind.
Even Snapple's website hasn't been spared. One reviewer said it "tasted like an apple farted in my mouth and threw a crap ton of sugar in there." Another said it reminded them of "spoiled lemon tea," while a third claimed their daughter found mold inside the bottle. Taken together, these reviews point to a much bigger issue than just bad flavor: a pattern of product issues that Snapple doesn't seem to have under control.
What makes it all worse is knowing Snapple can actually get it right. In that same ranking, the Snapple flavor that had the best taste by far was Raspberry Tea — balanced, bright, and actually recognizable as fruit. The brand has also shown it can adapt and surprise, especially with Snapple Elements, the once-forgotten line that Snapple decided to bring back. But Snapple Apple? It might be time to let that one go for good.