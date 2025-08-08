We Tried 10 Popular Snapple Flavors And This Was The Worst

Snapple built its legacy on quirky caps, nostalgic '90s charm, and flavors that somehow tasted better straight from a sweating glass bottle. Still, not all of them aged well. In Daily Meal's ranking of 10 popular Snapple flavors, one fell straight to the bottom: Snapple Apple. It wasn't just a weak showing. It was a crash landing. The ranking judged each bottle on taste, balance, and whether it delivers real fruit flavor or just a sugar bomb in disguise. Snapple Apple flunked the assignment before the first sip.

What should've been a crisp, fruit-forward refresher ended up tasting like... well, not apple. Not even the reconstituted kind. Our reviewer described Snapple Apple as "deeply artificial," with an oddly sweet profile that couldn't be pinned to any actual fruit. Add in the fact that one 16-ounce bottle contains 47 grams of sugar, and the whole thing reads like a mystery drink that had spent too much time in a Halloween candy bucket. It may have ditched high fructose corn syrup, but no amount of "natural flavors" could salvage this mess.

Snapple's had its fair share of misfires over the years. The strangest failed Snapple flavors include missteps like Tru Root Beer and Cactus Tea, both of which fizzled out long before they could find a following. Snapple Apple may have stuck around longer, but that doesn't mean it deserved to.