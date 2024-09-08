The Snapple Flavor We Think Has The Best Taste By Far

When Snapple sent a Daily Meal staff writer a ten-pack of their fruity drinks to try, nobody knew what flavors would make the grade and which would offend the taste buds. When the popular Snapple flavors were ranked, one variety rose clearly to the top: Raspberry Tea.

The Raspberry Tea was said to have the refreshing notes of "homemade" black tea, along with a raspberry flavoring that didn't come across as fake or processed. That's in line with what internet commenters had to say about the fruity tea flavor: Influenster denizens agreed that it was "not too sweet," while Amazon customers gave the flavor 4.5 out of 5 stars and the top review gushed that it was "a delightful summer iced drink."

Snapple's origin story started out with a carbonated apple drink, and it wasn't a success: The bottles actually exploded. Suffice it to say, the brand's bottles — which are plastic instead of glass as of 2018 — are shelf-safe, now. That means you can stock up on Raspberry Tea to your heart's content. What makes Raspberry Tea from Snapple so addicting? To answer, it might help to take a look at its competition.