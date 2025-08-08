10 Foods You Should Think Twice About Eating On A Cruise, According To An Expert

With summertime in full swing, thousands of eager travelers will be packing their bags and setting sail on cruise ship vacations. While being on vacation may tempt you to indulge freely on the all-you-can-eat buffet or other delicious cruise cuisine, you may want to think twice before eating whatever catches your eye. After all, on a good vacation, you should be bringing home memories, not unwanted illnesses.

To learn what kinds of foods you may want to avoid on your next cruise ship vacation, we interviewed Jason R. Margulies, a Board Certified Admiralty & Maritime Lawyer and Co-Managing Partner at Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman. His expertise provided valuable insight on the factors that could make certain foods dangerous to eat while on a ship. He explains, "With prime cruising season ahead, Google searches are reflecting the trend of concern among travelers with 'cruise ship safety statistics' jumping up over 160%," adding that, "One of the biggest safety concerns cruise goers should be on high alert for are dangers involved with eating certain foods." With his guidance, we compiled this list of 10 foods you should probably think twice before putting on your plate the next time you're on a cruise ship vacation.