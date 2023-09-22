What Is A New York Sushi Roll And What Goes Into One?

Making sushi can be intimidating, but New York rolls are a great starting point if you want to be your own personal sushi chef. Begin by boiling the shrimp, which you should skewer to ensure they remain straight while cooking. (When the time comes to create the roll, it will be much easier if the shrimp aren't curled up.) Add your preferred seasonings to the water and transfer the cooked shrimp to a bowl containing ice water after cooking to ensure a nice, toothsome texture.

After chopping the cucumber and avocado, roll out a bamboo sushi mat to facilitate easier rolling. Next, place a half-sheet of dried seaweed on the mat and spoon sushi rice over it, then turn it over so the seaweed side faces up. Add cooked shrimp to the center of the dried seaweed and flank it with avocado and cucumber on either side.

Carefully roll the mat with the ingredients on top of it so that you end up with a tube shape. Cut the roll into several pieces and serve alongside your desired sauces.