The Crucial Thing To Remember When Cooking With Unrinsed Canned Beans

Beans are an affordable and nutritious pantry staple, and there are countless ways to incorporate them into your favorite recipes. While you can use the dried kind, these take significantly longer to prepare than those that come in a can. However, before draining your canned beans, keep in mind that the juice can be helpful in many ways. One of its uses is boosting the saltiness in your cooking.

Because the juice from canned beans is often high in sodium, it's crucial not to add much (if any) more salt to the beans themselves. This high salinity is partly why many recipes instruct that you drain and rinse the beans first. However, keeping that extra salt and starchiness can reduce the amount of other ingredients you need to make the recipe.

If you're watching your sodium intake, be mindful when using canned beans, as they can contain up to 100 times the amount of sodium as those that are dried and cooked. Rinsing can mitigate this, but some of the beans' salty flavor and starch — which can come in handy for flavoring and thickening soups, for example — will also wash down the drain.