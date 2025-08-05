The Absolute Best Hot Dogs Are Spiral Cut – Here's How To Make Them

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are a million ways to cook a hot dog. Okay, maybe not a million, that's a bit of an exaggeration, but at least a dozen – from deep-fried to smoked to butterflied and griddled. But what if you added a literal twist to this meaty classic, first sold at a seaside stand in New York City, by giving it spiral cuts? The cooking method stays the same; the only difference is that your hot dog is sliced into a tight coil, resembling a corkscrew once the deed is done. For maximized crispiness, deep-fried spiraled hot dogs are the best, especially if you want to bite into some extra crunch around the edges, though you can cook these coiled sausages any way you like. If you're wondering whether it's worth the effort just for the theatrics, spiral-cutting does more than just add visual flair.

Much like scoring meat helps it soak up marinades better, spiral-cut dogs welcome condiments deep into their ridges. The shape also stretches the hot dog to fit snugly along the bun's edges and increases its surface area, which means more flavor. And it's not hard to pull off. You can make the spirals easily with a kitchen knife and a skewer, or use a hot dog spiralizer for a more professional touch. They're easily available online and cost under $20.