The Absolute Best Hot Dogs Are Spiral Cut – Here's How To Make Them
There are a million ways to cook a hot dog. Okay, maybe not a million, that's a bit of an exaggeration, but at least a dozen – from deep-fried to smoked to butterflied and griddled. But what if you added a literal twist to this meaty classic, first sold at a seaside stand in New York City, by giving it spiral cuts? The cooking method stays the same; the only difference is that your hot dog is sliced into a tight coil, resembling a corkscrew once the deed is done. For maximized crispiness, deep-fried spiraled hot dogs are the best, especially if you want to bite into some extra crunch around the edges, though you can cook these coiled sausages any way you like. If you're wondering whether it's worth the effort just for the theatrics, spiral-cutting does more than just add visual flair.
Much like scoring meat helps it soak up marinades better, spiral-cut dogs welcome condiments deep into their ridges. The shape also stretches the hot dog to fit snugly along the bun's edges and increases its surface area, which means more flavor. And it's not hard to pull off. You can make the spirals easily with a kitchen knife and a skewer, or use a hot dog spiralizer for a more professional touch. They're easily available online and cost under $20.
Simple and fun ways to spiralize your hot dogs
Spiralizing your hot dog is simple enough, though, like anything else, it gets better with practice. Just pierce a wooden skewer through the center of the hot dog lengthwise, the same way you'd skewer kebabs (without impaling your hands). If the skewer pops out before reaching the end, that's fine. Just pull it out and try again. Once it's through, hold the hot dog horizontally at an angle and make a 45-degree cut from top to bottom with a kitchen knife as you slowly roll the dog. Then, just remove the skewer and stretch the sausage out. It's a pretty satisfying sight; the hot dog ends up looking like a spring. But make sure you use a sharp knife while making the spirals.
If you're curious about using a hot dog spiralizer instead for a quicker process, simply place the hot dog into one end of the tool, then apply gentle pressure with your finger as you roll it across a cutting board or countertop. The built-in plastic blade does the work, slicing the dog into a perfect spiral as you go. To make it even easier, you could try using a Curl-A-Dog. Just pop the hot dog into the gadget, close the lid, and insert the skewer. The only downside to this method is that results can be a bit inconsistent, as the device has received mixed reviews. You can grill or pan-fry your spiralized hot dogs, then pile on a mishmash of your favorite condiments before diving into those juicy, umami-packed sausages.