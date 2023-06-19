The Easy Tip For Skewering Kebabs (Without Impaling Your Hands)

When barbecue season rolls around it seems like almost anything can (and should) be cooked outside. Pizza? Check. Whole fish? Yes. One of the most fun ways to cook on the grill is by making homemade kabobs, which you can pile up with any combination of protein and vegetables depending on what's in season. Kabobs are also a great way to stretch out a small amount of meat or plant-based protein with a lot of extra veggies to pack a little more fiber and vitamins into dinner. The only problem with kabobs is getting everything expertly skewered onto sticks for grilling. Oftentimes whatever you're handling is either slippery from a marinade or takes a little force to skewer. Unfortunately, your hands are at the other end of those ingredients, and even if you're being super careful, it's easy to go overboard and poke yourself with one of the wood or metal skewers.

The good news is, you don't have to skewer your hands like they're an extra piece of chicken breast. You can use a piece of vegetable as a buffer or backstop for your skewer, and save your hands for flipping and serving the food on the grill.