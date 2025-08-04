Don't Throw Out Those Egg Cartons! Use Them For Easier Charcoal Grilling
From lighter fluids and matches to chimney starters, there's no shortage of ways to start a charcoal grill. However, one of the simplest (and most unusual) solutions doesn't come from the hardware store. It's sitting in your fridge. The egg carton method works like this: Take a cardboard carton, fill each little pocket with pieces of charcoal, then set the whole thing in the grill and light a few corners. The cardboard burns evenly, giving your coals a clean, easy start with no chemical help.
Cardboard cartons are compact and easy to carry, making them ideal for grilling on the go. Once the coals begin to ash over, just spread them out and you're ready to cook. It's surprisingly reliable — and a lot less messy than you'd expect. And there's something poetic about firing up a charcoal grill this way. After all, a charcoal grill is great for baking, searing, and yes, even repurposing your trash. The next time you crack a dozen eggs, keep the carton. You're only one flick of a lighter away from your next barbecue.
The surprisingly useful afterlife of an egg carton
The magic of the egg carton method comes down to its simplicity. Cardboard catches fire easily, burns long enough to ignite the coals from underneath, and disappears without leaving a mess behind. Unlike lighter fluid, it won't interfere with flavor, and because each pocket gives the coals a little breathing room, the fire gets a consistent start without smothering your coals. It's not building a structure; it gives your charcoal a clean head start.
You could even use half a carton to grill some bacon and the other half to store the grease. (Yes, it lasts just long enough to get crispy bits going over direct heat.) And if you're not into cooking with it, the empty carton is perfect for transporting mini muffins or other delicate picnic fare without letting them roll around like loose dice in a bag.
It's the kind of hack that doesn't just solve one problem; it quietly fixes three or four. And considering how many end up in the trash anyway, egg cartons might be the most underrated barbecue accessory you already own.