Don't Throw Out Those Egg Cartons! Use Them For Easier Charcoal Grilling

From lighter fluids and matches to chimney starters, there's no shortage of ways to start a charcoal grill. However, one of the simplest (and most unusual) solutions doesn't come from the hardware store. It's sitting in your fridge. The egg carton method works like this: Take a cardboard carton, fill each little pocket with pieces of charcoal, then set the whole thing in the grill and light a few corners. The cardboard burns evenly, giving your coals a clean, easy start with no chemical help.

Cardboard cartons are compact and easy to carry, making them ideal for grilling on the go. Once the coals begin to ash over, just spread them out and you're ready to cook. It's surprisingly reliable — and a lot less messy than you'd expect. And there's something poetic about firing up a charcoal grill this way. After all, a charcoal grill is great for baking, searing, and yes, even repurposing your trash. The next time you crack a dozen eggs, keep the carton. You're only one flick of a lighter away from your next barbecue.