An Egg Carton Is Perfect For Transporting Mini Muffins

It's hard to resist a tray of mini muffins. After all, they're just two bites each, which is enough to get a taste of something sweet without committing to a whole regular-sized muffin. The only problem is how to transport them if you want to give a few of the bite-sized pastries away. Tins and baskets are nice, and a Ziplock bag might get the job done, but there's no guarantee that your precious cargo won't get damaged rattling around inside. If you really want your tiny treats to make it to the bridal shower or birthday party intact, try packing them in an empty egg carton.

Mini muffins might not be as fragile as raw eggs, but they do need some safekeeping when they're moved from place to place. As luck would have it, mini muffins and eggs are similarly sized, so your treats will fit perfectly inside the spaces in an egg carton. Just be sure that your empty egg carton is clean, and only put muffins in cartons that are baked in muffin cups or parchment cones to prevent food-borne illness.