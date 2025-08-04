What Time Does Buc-Ee's Switch From Breakfast To Lunch?
There are few times in life more agreeable than the overlapping hour at Buc-ee's dedicated to the switch from breakfast to lunch. Between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., the land of 120 gas pumps, clean bathrooms, iconic Beaver nuggets, and those savory Czech pastries known as kolaches, ends breakfast and begins serving lunch. However, what makes this hour truly special is that road trippers can pick items from both Buc-ee's morning and afternoon menus as this switcheroo takes place.
Breakfast at Buc-ee's starts at 4 a.m. and runs until 10:30 a.m. However, 10:30 is not necessarily a hard stop for those famed breakfast tacos, burritos, and delicious biscuits. Buc-ee's just stops making and putting more of these food items out for purchase. That said, the time that one menu begins and one ends largely depends on location, so be sure to check the store hours as you plan your pitstop and choose your must-have Buc-ee's treats.
Time it right for BBQ sandwiches
Additionally, Buc-ee's has some menu items available 24/7. These offerings include jerky from its jerky bar, homemade fudge, cold sandwiches, fresh hot food, salads, wraps, and protein packs. However, if you want to try one of Buc-ee's famous BBQ sandwiches, visit this travel center closer to 11:30 a.m. because that's when you can first start noshing on them. They're available to gobble up until just after midnight.
Food at this super-sized convenience store and gas stop generally runs around $3.00 for snacks and between $6.00 and $10.00 for meals. Prices are consistent, so don't expect food to be cheaper just because it's the end of a meal time. As you plan your adventure at this growing chain, be sure to check out Daily Meal's ultimate guide to eating at Buc-ee's. Hit the timing just right and you could leave with a breakfast burrito and a brisket sandwich to keep you satisfied until you reach your destination.