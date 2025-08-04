What Time Does Buc-Ee's Switch From Breakfast To Lunch?

There are few times in life more agreeable than the overlapping hour at Buc-ee's dedicated to the switch from breakfast to lunch. Between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., the land of 120 gas pumps, clean bathrooms, iconic Beaver nuggets, and those savory Czech pastries known as kolaches, ends breakfast and begins serving lunch. However, what makes this hour truly special is that road trippers can pick items from both Buc-ee's morning and afternoon menus as this switcheroo takes place.

Breakfast at Buc-ee's starts at 4 a.m. and runs until 10:30 a.m. However, 10:30 is not necessarily a hard stop for those famed breakfast tacos, burritos, and delicious biscuits. Buc-ee's just stops making and putting more of these food items out for purchase. That said, the time that one menu begins and one ends largely depends on location, so be sure to check the store hours as you plan your pitstop and choose your must-have Buc-ee's treats.