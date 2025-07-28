How Aldi's Grass-Fed Steak Prices Compare To These 5 Competitors
Aldi's meat is known for being inexpensive. The discount chain keeps costs low by selling a limited number of products through mostly private-labels. But that doesn't mean all Aldi meat is cheaper than the competition, especially when it comes to grass-fed steak. Although grass-fed beef is leaner and often more flavorful than grain-fed beef, it's also known to be more expensive. However, prices vary across stores, and comparing them can save serious money.
Before stocking up on grass-fed steak, let's check out our options — starting with Aldi. The discount chain offers two grass-fed steak options, the ribeye and New York strip. Ribeyes are well-marbled, tender cuts with rich flavor, perfect for grilling or pan-searing. New York strip is leaner, but still tender, with a firmer texture that works well for quick, high-heat cooking. Aldi's grass-fed ribeye runs $13.99 per pound and comes in packages of two steaks for roughly $16.50. The New York strip costs $12.99 per pound, sold in packages of two for about $20.25. But the real question is: Are these prices cheap or expensive? Let's look at five of the chain's top competitors to find out.
Costco
Costco keeps things simple with its grass-fed beef selection. The chain's sole in-store offering is grass-fed, precooked, sliced beef sirloin at $16.16 per pound. It typically comes in packages of two for around $32.65. Sirloin isn't as tender as ribeye, but this leaner, beefier cut is perfect for steak sandwiches or breakfast steak and eggs.
Costco's sirloin steak doesn't beat Aldi's prices, especially considering ribeye and New York strip steak are generally more expensive than sirloin. However, Costco's steak comes cooked, which really throws off the price comparison altogether. Meat loses water and shrinks when cooked, so you get more meat per pound with cooked steak. Ultimately, the better choice comes down to which cut of steak you prefer and whether you want it precooked or raw.
Meanwhile, Costco also offers online-only, bulk-buy grass-fed steaks. $250 gets you 10½ pounds of ribeye or New York strip, equaling about $23.81 per pound. Filet mignon runs $310 for 10 pounds, which is $31 per pound. These raw, grass-fed steaks are definitely more expensive than Aldi's options. Plus, you'll have to commit to a freezer full of meat. And if you don't have a Costco card, there is a workaround to shop at Costco without a membership, but it involves online-only purchases at a premium.
Walmart
Walmart Marketside brand offers a greater variety of grass-fed steaks than Aldi. Options include ribeye, New York strip, top sirloin, filet mignon, and tri-tip. Unfortunately, Walmart's ribeye and New York strip steaks cost $19.94 per pound, nearly $67 more expensive than Aldi's cuts. The filet mignon (which is naturally more costly), is $25.82 per pound. Aldi doesn't offer this grass-fed cut, which is known for being incredibly tender, almost buttery soft with a mild, delicate flavor. It's best with simple seasoning and gentle cooking methods like pan-searing or grilling over medium heat.
But don't go writing off Walmart as expensive just yet. The chain actually beats Aldi when it comes to budget-friendly cuts. The grass-fed top sirloin rings in at $12.98 per pound, and that tri tip is just $11.49 per pound, making these two cuts the only options on our entire list that are cheaper than Aldi.
If cost is your primary concern, Walmart's tri-tip is the clear winner. If unfamiliar, this steak is a triangular cut that's lean but surprisingly flavorful. It works well with a strong marinade and grilled or roasted whole. However, tri-tip is one of the trickiest steaks to cut, so make sure to go against the grain to yield tender slices.
Albertson's
Albertson's takes the organic route, which explains its steep pricing. Albertson's O Organics grass-fed ribeye is $27.20 per pound, sold in 10-ounce packages for $16.16. That's nearly double the cost of Aldi's ribeye.
To completely compare prices, we also pulled from Safeway's grass-fed steak supply. Since both chains are owned by the Albertsons Company, there is significant crossover in products and pricing. At Safeway, we found Open Nature New York strip loin for $21.28 per pound and O Organics top sirloin for $23.36 per pound. We also discovered Pre's grass-fed and finished ribeye at $24 per pound.
Every single one of Albertsons Company grass-fed steaks costs significantly more than Aldi's. But if organics certification matters to you, Albertsons has a few options, while Aldi has none. Safeway also offers "grass-fed and finished" steak, meaning the cattle ate grass its entire life, while the regular "grass-fed" label is more ambiguous. It could mean the cattle initially grazed on grass, but we're fed grains during the finishing period.
Kroger
Kroger's grass-fed selection is extremely limited and extremely expensive compared to Aldi. The chain offers one grass-fed option: Organic beef tenderloin at $36.48 per pound. (We definitely had to double-check our math on this one.) Mind you, tenderloin is the most tender cut and is known for its decadent melt-in-your-mouth texture. As such, it comes with a premium price tag and is best reserved for special occasions. It does well with gentle cooking methods like pan-searing or roasting to avoid overcooking the delicate meat.
When shopping at Kroger, don't be fooled by steaks labeled "vegetarian-fed." This sounds healthy at first glance. However, cows are inherently herbivores and shouldn't be consuming anything but plant matter anyway. Plus, vegetarian-fed doesn't necessarily imply grass-fed. The cattle can still eat corn, soy, and other grains. If you're specifically hunting for grass-fed beef, read the label carefully and opt for "grass-fed" or, more preferably, "grass-fed and finished" steak. When in doubt, review our guide to understanding meat labels.
Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's is all about that organic lifestyle. The chain offers four grass-fed steak options, all of which are organic. While this bumps up the price tag, it gives you the certainty that what you're eating is pure. The chain's organic grass-fed ribeye runs $23.98 per pound while the New York strip comes in at $22.38 per pound. That's about $10 more per pound than the same cuts at Aldi's, so you're paying nearly double for that organic upgrade.
Beyond these cuts, TJ's offers grass-fed top sirloin at $17.98 per pound and tenderloin at $33.32 per pound. Both are significantly pricier than Aldi's — but at least the tenderloin is a few bucks cheaper than Kroger's version.
Overall, Trader Joe's prices are clearly more expensive than Aldi's. But does that mean you're eating a higher quality steak? There are ways to tell if you're eating a cheap versus an expensive steak. That organic certification and grass-fed promise will inevitably lead to a higher price tag. Texture is also important, with gristle being a sign of a cheaper cut while tenderness points to a premium product.