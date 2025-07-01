Where, Exactly, Does Costco Source Its Lamb From?

Costco doesn't just dabble in lamb — it sources it from regions that take their livestock as seriously as some countries take wine. Take Swift, for example. This meatpacking heavyweight, with roots stretching back to the 1800s, supplies lamb raised on open Australian pastures under carefully regulated welfare standards. The result is clean, consistent flavor with a tender profile — the kind of quality you don't expect to find packed ten to a tray.

Then there's Rastelli's, a name that reads more like a high-end butcher shop than a bulk retail brand. Its lamb is all pasture-raised in Australia and grass-fed from start to finish, with no feedlot shortcuts. The racks arrive trimmed and polished, more dinner party than discount bin. That ethos carries over to Costco's online lamb lineup, too — including boxes from New Zealand Spring Lamb, a co-op-backed brand that lets you trace each cut back to the farm. Even Reddit has clocked in on the range, with some shoppers spotting full halal lambs from New Zealand tucked into freezer bins — not something you'd expect to find between the frozen pizzas and party wings.

It all adds up to one of the most internationally sourced meat selections of any grocery chain — and one of the most slept-on. Lamb might not get the buzz of brisket or the fanfare of filet, but it's quietly become one of the most gourmet foods you can buy at Costco.