The Avocado Pitting Hack That Will Put Your Safety Concerns To Rest

While there are always dangers to be found in the kitchen if you're not careful, there are some tasks that seriously feel like a life-threatening undertaking — one, in particular, has long been removing the pit from an avocado. Until recently, a common suggestion for separating this pesky pit from the creamy flesh of the fruit has been to quite literally stab the seed, twist the knife to loosen it, and remove it. But that method is a risky business, and many home cooks aren't comfortable with the idea of losing a finger over a craving for guacamole.

But thanks to TikTok star @partyshirt, we now know there's a safer way to do it. In an amazingly simple, totally gadget- and blade-free hack, it's possible to pop the pit out of the flesh using your own hands. Just secure the pit between your pointer and index fingers. Next, press the back of the pit through the skin side of the avocado with your thumb, and voila — the little sucker practically jumps right out. This simple hack should help set your mind at ease the next time you're tasked with bringing the taco fixings to a potluck or whipping up some table-side guac.