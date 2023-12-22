Effortlessly Peel An Avocado With A Drinking Glass Hack

Chockful of benefits and a perfect accompaniment to tacos, salads, and even toast, you can never go wrong with having a few avocados hanging around your kitchen. The only real downside to this tasty and nutritious fruit is how hard it can be to cut and peel. If you're fearful of avocado-related injuries, all you need is a knife and a glass cup to remove the outer skin from avocados painlessly.

To get started peeling your avocado, take the knife and slice it into the side, stopping when you reach the pit in the center. Keep slicing around the perimeter of the avocado until you've cut it in half. After removing the pit, take one-half of the fruit and place the bottom of it against the lip of the glass. Use the lip to separate the avocado flesh from its peel, then repeat with the other half. This nifty trick works well when you don't have a peeler at home and don't want to risk the cuts and knicks that can accompany peeling an avocado with a sharp knife.