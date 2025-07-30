How To Recreate The Viral British Cheese Sandwich At Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's hard to imagine a world without sandwiches. These easy, portable, and cost-effective meals are among the most popular menu items globally, and while there are a number of sandwiches worthy of the dinner table, some tend to pique public curiosity more than others. Such is the case with a rather distinctive cheese sandwich that was posted on TikTok.

This eclectic sandwich quickly went viral, with nearly 180,000 likes and thousands of comments on the recipe. Some fans were enthusiastic, while others were less than excited by the combination of ingredients, with one commenter going so far as to say "Britain took depression era cooking and never let go."

Not one to shy away from a challenge, I decided to try this sandwich for myself. If nothing else, I needed to discover what the key ingredient in this so-called recipe, the Branston pickle, was for myself. I went out and bought a jar of this very British condiment along with the remaining ingredients and got to work. Read on to find out how to assemble this decidedly British sandwich and if it's even worth doing so.