Plant These 4 Garden Herbs To Keep Ticks At Bay This Summer

Ticks aren't just something for backcountry hikers to worry about. Species of these parasitic bugs can be found everywhere in the world, and multiple species inhabit the U.S. Ticks prefer to hide in leaf litter and other environments that give them cover and moisture, so they may consider your herb garden an ideal spot. Fortunately, some herbs can make your garden less hospitable to these pests.

Certain strong odors can repel ticks, and lucky for us humans, many of them are smells we tend to enjoy. Lavender, mint, rosemary, and lemongrass are all commonly edible herbs that ticks find repulsive. You can also plant all of them during the summer, though spring may be better for some. Just mind your USDA plant hardiness zones (also known as growing or climate zones) to help determine your ideal planting time. Also, pet owners beware: Except for rosemary, all of these herbs are toxic to cats and dogs.

The best protection against these bugs is quality insect repellant applied to the body. Still, smart planting can layer on further protection by making your garden hostile to ticks before they can establish themselves.