Add Lavender To Your Fruit Salad For A Hint Of Floral Sweetness

While you may have heard of infusing lavender into your favorite cream and sugar-based desserts like honey lavender ice cream and Meyer lemon lavender bars, lavender simple syrup is the ideal way to bring some herbaceous sweetness to your fruit salad when you're craving a touch of something different. In order to make lavender syrup, all you need to do is combine somewhat equal parts of sugar and water or, if you like, sugar, honey, and water in a saucepan and carefully bring the mixture to a gentle simmer.

After the sugar has completely dissolved, add a small helping of dried lavender buds and let the herb steep for roughly five minutes before straining. Depending on the type of lavender you're using, you may want to taste test the syrup after the suggested five minutes to decide if this herb-infused mixture has a strong enough lavender taste for your liking. Once you feel satisfied with the flavor of your homemade syrup, strain out the lavender buds by pouring the mixture through cheesecloth or a fine mesh strainer. Then cool the mixture completely before adding a spoonful or two to your fresh fruit salad. Now that you know how to make lavender syrup, let's get into the specifics. Beyond choosing fruits that pair well with this floral herb, you also want to use the correct type of lavender when making this signature syrup.