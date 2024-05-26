The Floral Herb Your Lemonade Is Desperately Missing

On hot summer afternoons and warmer spring days, there's nothing like a refreshing glass of lemonade to cool you down and help you relax. But, rather than just making a standard recipe of freshly squeezed lemons, water, and sugar, why not mix things up and throw in some lavender for a fun, floral twist?

Lavender adds a minty-cool freshness to your drink that makes it even more refreshing in hot weather. Plus, it has a floral, rosemary-like taste that adds herbaceous notes to your drink, cutting some of that sweetness. What's more, it can have subtle citrus notes that enhance the lemony taste of your beverage.

Better yet, this drink doesn't have to be complicated to make. You can actually use the ingredient to upgrade store-bought lemonade if you don't feel like fussing around with homemade lemonade recipes. Even if it's not made from scratch, lavender will elevate the drink and add a classy feel, making it the ideal pick for garden parties or gatherings where you want to impress your friends.