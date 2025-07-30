Your Tomato Sandwich Deserves This Crunchy One-Ingredient Upgrade
When summer rolls around and tomatoes are at their sweetest, there's something deeply satisfying about a classic tomato sandwich. Slices of this ripe, juicy fruit — salted, peppered, and flanked by two pieces of mayo-smothered bread — offer a delightful bite. If you want to give this tasty, fresh sandwich an extra bit of crunch, however, just reach for a handful of potato chips. Before you knock the addition, consider that potato chips are the genius way Bobby Flay adds crunch to his burgers. Per Food Network, Flay describes these upgraded sandwiches as "crunchified," and that's exactly the texture you can expect when you follow his lead.
Potato chips provide the perfect contrast for the softer texture of the bread and tomatoes. Depending on the type of chip you choose, they're also packed with sodium, which will highlight and amplify the sweet, acidic notes of what could otherwise be a bland tomato. And let's not forget the spread: Mayo is creamy, tangy, and rich and adds just the right amount of smoothness. This will mesh perfect with the crispy potato chips for a well-balanced sensory experience.
What type of chips to use on your tomato sandwich
The type of chip you choose to layer onto your tomato sandwich matters, so be selective. Classic potato chips are always a safe bet, but of course, you can be as adventurous as your palate allows. There are plenty of kettle chip brands out there for you to try; these chips' superpower is that they add a thicker, crunchier bite than something lighter like Lay's. Barbecue chips are also steady and true; the sweet, spicy, and smoky elements mimic the taste of barbecue and can really pump up your sandwich's flavor. Sour cream and onion chips can provide a ranch dressing vibe, but if you want a little kick, try some jalapeño-flavored chips instead.
When selecting your chip, you should also consider what type of spread you plan to use. A classic garlic aioli will not only punch up and brighten the taste of a tomato sandwich, but its texture will be a game changer. It's similar to a hearty dip, which is just what potato chips call for. If you prefer, cream cheese spread can also bring some tang. This condiment tends to be a little thicker and will add some density to your meal (it may even help keep the chips in place). For a flavor boost, try seasoning it with a packet of ranch dressing seasoning.