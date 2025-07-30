Your Tomato Sandwich Deserves This Crunchy One-Ingredient Upgrade

The type of chip you choose to layer onto your tomato sandwich matters, so be selective. Classic potato chips are always a safe bet, but of course, you can be as adventurous as your palate allows. There are plenty of kettle chip brands out there for you to try; these chips' superpower is that they add a thicker, crunchier bite than something lighter like Lay's. Barbecue chips are also steady and true; the sweet, spicy, and smoky elements mimic the taste of barbecue and can really pump up your sandwich's flavor. Sour cream and onion chips can provide a ranch dressing vibe, but if you want a little kick, try some jalapeño-flavored chips instead.

When selecting your chip, you should also consider what type of spread you plan to use. A classic garlic aioli will not only punch up and brighten the taste of a tomato sandwich, but its texture will be a game changer. It's similar to a hearty dip, which is just what potato chips call for. If you prefer, cream cheese spread can also bring some tang. This condiment tends to be a little thicker and will add some density to your meal (it may even help keep the chips in place). For a flavor boost, try seasoning it with a packet of ranch dressing seasoning.