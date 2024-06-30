The Genius Way Bobby Flay Adds Crunch To His Burgers

There's an unusual way Bobby Flay adds crunch to his burgers that will have you feeling like a kid again. Per Food Network, the "Iron Chef" likes to layer potato chips between the burger and the bun of the house burger he serves up at Bobby's Burger Palace. After topping a typical cheeseburger with some red onion, tomato, romaine lettuce, and horseradish mustard, Flay adds a "big handful" of chips. He explains that the chips and the melted cheese become part of each other and, in turn, become part of the burger, giving it all kinds of texture and feels for your mouth and taste buds.

This very well may be one of the best cooking tips from Flay. He calls this addition "crunchified," and honestly, while potato chips on a sandwich may seem like a novel invention, this is one of those toppings that if you know, you know. Flay even said, "Some of you may have added chips to your sandwiches as kids, and if people ever told you that you were nuts, I'm here to say that you're not!" That's all the validation that the chip and sandwich-loving community needs.