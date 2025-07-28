Before Canning Water, Make Sure You Know This

When you think of canned water, you might imagine small, gray, government-issued cans of drinking water stocked in a Cold War-era fallout shelter, stashed away in case of nuclear attack. While this threat isn't what it used to be, emergencies are still emergencies, and canning is still the safest way to store emergency drinking water for years to come. Luckily, you don't need a federal supply drop to get some.

It's natural to wonder why canned water is still a thing in the age of plastic bottles. What you have to remember, though, is that plastic containers slowly leach chemicals into water, which will noticeably affect the taste after several years (to say nothing of long-term health concerns). Fortunately, water that's been properly canned in mason jars doesn't have this problem.

Just like when you're canning food, however, you should make sure your water is fully clean and drinkable before sealing it up. This means no added electrolytes, which do improve hydration but also pose a spoilage risk when canned.