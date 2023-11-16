Pressure Canning Vs Water Bath Canning: Which Is The Best Method?

More and more, canning is becoming a popular hobby, with home enthusiasts canning various vegetables, fruits, and other food. It's important to know what you're doing when it comes to storing food, and in the realm of canning, there are two primary methods for preservation — water bath canning and pressure canning. Ultimately, it's not a question of which method is better, but it's important to consider which form of canning is best for the situation at hand. If you stick with a hobby for canning long enough, then you'll likely use both methods at some point, as they serve different kinds of food.

According to the USDA, you would use the water bath method for foods high in acid. These foods should have a pH of 4.6 or lower if you're going to water bath can them. Otherwise, if the food has a lower acidity (4.6 PH or higher), you will want to use a pressure canner instead. This is to ensure the safety of your canned goods and lower the risk of botulism. Lower acid foods carry a potential for the deadly toxin. As a result, these foods need to be cooked to a higher temperature than boiling water allows. Low-acid foods should never be canned using boiling water.