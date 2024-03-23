10 Common Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking Spam

Since it was invented in 1937, Spam has come in a rectangular metal can. This made it perfect for soldiers to tote around during World War II and the Korean War, and it makes it perfect in your pantry today. To cook it, though, you have to remove the meat from the can and cut it into slices, strips, chunks, or whatever shape inspires you. Easy, right?

Not exactly. You can technically cut Spam into whatever thickness you like, but it won't all cook the same. Thinner slices cook faster, so you need to keep an eye on them, but thicker slices may be even more problematic. If your chunks of spam are too big, they'll cook on the outside, but not on the inside. To correct this problem, it's tempting to just cook it longer ... which leads to a burnt exterior and an interior that is most likely still not totally cooked.

Worse than this, though, may be cutting your slices into different thicknesses. Since they'll all require different cooking times, you may end up with a pan of half-burnt, half-cold Spam on your hands. To avoid all of these issues, simply avoid cutting your slices too thick, and make sure all the slices (or cubes, or strips) are as uniform as possible.