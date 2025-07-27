One Ingredient Helps Keep Ants At Bay In Your Kitchen. Here's How It Works

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ants are some of the most relentless kitchen pests out there, and they're some of the hardest to eradicate. That's because they're attracted to food and water (which are abundant in kitchens) and can fit through even the tiniest cracks in door frames and windowsills. Patchouli essential oil is one easy, natural solution for ants in the kitchen that can save you from using harsh chemicals around your food, but there's also an ingredient you probably already have in your pantry that works in a similar way: cinnamon.

Cinnamon is a common pantry spice that has amazing benefits for your garden because it's a natural pest repellent and fungicide. Fortunately, it works in your kitchen, too. In a 2014 study published in the International Journal of Scientific and Research Publications (IJSRP), researchers found that essential oils derived from Cinnamomum cassia (Chinese cinnamon) — the same type used in most brands of the ground stuff — successfully repelled ants.

The main component that ants find so offensive is cinnamaldehyde, which is responsible for the spice's aroma and flavor. Ants use pheromones (chemical signals) to communicate with one another, and cinnamaldehyde produces such a strong scent that it interferes with the pheromone trails they use to navigate between their colonies and food sources.