Say Goodbye To Ants In Your Kitchen With This Easy And Natural Solution

Like the herb hack to clear out kitchen bugs, which involves using common herbs, such as bay leaves, or their oils around your kitchen, there's more than one method for using patchouli oil to keep ants at bay. To get started, you want an oil that's 100% natural, such as the one from Brooklyn Botany or NOW. Grab a spray bottle and alcohol, a diffuser, or cotton balls (or all of them for a comprehensive approach).

With the oil, spray bottle, and alcohol, you can create a patchouli oil spray. The alcohol acts as a solubilizing agent because essential oils don't mix well with water. Simply pour 1 tablespoon of rubbing alcohol (or even vodka) into the bottle with 30 drops of patchouli oil (add ½ cup of water at the end). Shake the solution well each time you spray it on the ants and where you see them entering your kitchen or other parts of your home. You can also add other ant-repelling essential oils, such as peppermint, cinnamon, lemongrass, and cedarwood.

If you really enjoy the smell of patchouli, you can put five to 10 drops into a diffuser. Then, just plug it up in your kitchen to let the scent fill the room and naturally deter the ants. A third option is to put five or six drops of the oil on cotton balls and put them at access points in your kitchen, such as the cabinets, doors, drawers, and windowsills. You could even rub the oil around these areas. Then, swap the cotton balls with newly oiled ones every two days until you no longer see ants.