When You Should Avoid The Air Fryer For Bone-In Cuts Of Meat

As the great Ian Malcolm from "Jurassic Park" once said, "Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could that they didn't stop to think if they should." The air fryer is a great tool for the modern kitchen, but that doesn't mean it should be the be-all for cooking. While the air fryer can be convenient for cooking bone-in meat, it's not recommended for large cuts because the final results will likely be subpar. One reason for this is that you risk drying out the meat.

When we say large bone-in cuts of meat, we're referring to those large cuts of pork shoulder, standing rib roasts, and whole chickens that you might see on your family table on a Sunday evening. However, even very thick cuts of steak can become withered husks in an air fryer. As a rule of thumb, if a steak is over an inch thick, it's not the best fit (and if it's less than an inch thick, it might also overcook). While you can cook a whole chicken in an air fryer, you risk drying out the breast meat because it takes less time to cook than the thighs. Instead, consider just placing your thicker cuts of meat in the oven. These larger chunks of meat benefit from a slow cook at a lower temperature, which avoids many air fryer pitfalls.