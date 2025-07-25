Get Cheaper Ground Beef At Costco By Asking The Butcher For This
For those who eat meat, Costco's meat department is one of the best parts of shopping there. Sure, the big-box discount grocery chain has lots of different cuts in its regular inventory, but the butcher is your key to all sorts of custom orders and money-saving tips. And when it comes to ground beef, this department is the way to get the most bang for your buck.
When you're in the market for ground beef from Costco, ask the butcher for a 10-pound chub. The name may sound funny, but it simply means you'll get a 10-pound tube of ground beef. Prices will vary depending on your location, but this selection tends to cost less per pound than the store's regular ground beef inventory.
Your total cost may be more than if you just buy 1 pound, but the bulk price is unbeatable — and that's where the savings come in. Chances are you won't use the whole package immediately, but you can divide it up however you like at home using zip-top freezer bags. Squeeze all the air out before freezing, and your beef should be good for another three to four months.
Things to know about Costco's 10-pound chub
Asking for a 10-pound chub may be one of the best tips for making the most of the Costco butcher, but there are some things to know before you go all-in. Because the focus is on savings, Costco does not use more expensive grass-fed or organic beef in its chubs. Grass-fed beef is considered better for many reasons (such as its high-quality flavor), but you can still cook delicious beef dishes with grain-fed meat.
There are many meats you should (and shouldn't) buy from Costco, and its ground beef is really only worth it in bulk. The beef may not be the same as that made from grass-fed cattle, but it's still decent — and the price per pound is even better.
Costco's beef chubs are great for dishes like casseroles, bolognese, tacos, and more. The reason is that the chubs are lean, as much as 95% fat-free. This means the meat needs to cook in some kind of liquid to stay juicy, but it will do so without making your dish overly greasy. Fattier beef blends are delicious when cooked alone, as in a burger, but the grease can be excessive when cooked with something else. This is much less of a concern with Costco beef chubs.