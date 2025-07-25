Get Cheaper Ground Beef At Costco By Asking The Butcher For This

For those who eat meat, Costco's meat department is one of the best parts of shopping there. Sure, the big-box discount grocery chain has lots of different cuts in its regular inventory, but the butcher is your key to all sorts of custom orders and money-saving tips. And when it comes to ground beef, this department is the way to get the most bang for your buck.

When you're in the market for ground beef from Costco, ask the butcher for a 10-pound chub. The name may sound funny, but it simply means you'll get a 10-pound tube of ground beef. Prices will vary depending on your location, but this selection tends to cost less per pound than the store's regular ground beef inventory.

Your total cost may be more than if you just buy 1 pound, but the bulk price is unbeatable — and that's where the savings come in. Chances are you won't use the whole package immediately, but you can divide it up however you like at home using zip-top freezer bags. Squeeze all the air out before freezing, and your beef should be good for another three to four months.