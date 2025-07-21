The Absolute Best Way To Clean Blueberries (And Keep Mold At Bay)

Blueberry season is the perfect time to make homemade pies, smoothies, muffins, and even blueberry crisp with this sweet fruit, but before you can break out the mixing bowls and baking tins, these tasty delights need to be properly washed. To do so, remove them from their plastic clamshell packaging and gently rinse them under cold water — no soap required. While some people like to give them a vinegar and baking soda bath, we don't recommend this. It's unnecessary, and it may alter the taste of the fruit (in fact, it may as well be on our list of mistakes everyone makes with blueberries).

Of course, not washing your berries at all registers pretty high on the "gross" scale. Like other fruits, they might not look dirty, but that smooth, blue surface is likely covered with invisible germs and dirt. You may also notice a white, dust-like coating over each berry; This is called bloom, and it's similar to the waxy layer you'll find on other fruits. Fortunately, bloom is a natural protectant that keeps your berries from getting mushy and moldy too soon. It locks in moisture and extends their shelf life, and while it is safe to eat, it should come off during rinsing.