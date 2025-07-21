The Absolute Best Way To Clean Blueberries (And Keep Mold At Bay)
Blueberry season is the perfect time to make homemade pies, smoothies, muffins, and even blueberry crisp with this sweet fruit, but before you can break out the mixing bowls and baking tins, these tasty delights need to be properly washed. To do so, remove them from their plastic clamshell packaging and gently rinse them under cold water — no soap required. While some people like to give them a vinegar and baking soda bath, we don't recommend this. It's unnecessary, and it may alter the taste of the fruit (in fact, it may as well be on our list of mistakes everyone makes with blueberries).
Of course, not washing your berries at all registers pretty high on the "gross" scale. Like other fruits, they might not look dirty, but that smooth, blue surface is likely covered with invisible germs and dirt. You may also notice a white, dust-like coating over each berry; This is called bloom, and it's similar to the waxy layer you'll find on other fruits. Fortunately, bloom is a natural protectant that keeps your berries from getting mushy and moldy too soon. It locks in moisture and extends their shelf life, and while it is safe to eat, it should come off during rinsing.
Storing blueberries for maximum freshness
If you're trying to curtail your berries' mold potential, resist the temptation to clean them right after unpacking your groceries. Water droplets will stick to the berries if you wash them before placing them in the fridge, resulting in quicker decay. Remember, timing is everything when washing blueberries. If you do so too early, they can turn mushy. Always wait until you're ready to use or eat them.
That said, you should inspect these berries before putting them in the fridge. If you stumble upon a few fuzzy ones, pitch or compost them so they don't cause the others to spoil. For best results, store blueberries in their clamshell with a paper towel folded inside to absorb any excess moisture. Be sure to place them in the coldest spot in your fridge, which tends to be either the top or bottom shelf. This will prolong their freshness, allowing you to enjoy them at their best for up to a week.
If, for whatever reason, you do need to store washed blueberries, spread the clean berries out in a single layer on a rimmed, towel-lined baking sheet. Allow them to air dry. Then, either return them to their clamshell or find a container with holes so they can breathe.