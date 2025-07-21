The 2 Famous Pizza Chains That Got Their Start In Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan, located on the outskirts of Ann Arbor and Detroit, is where the storied history of Domino's began. Brothers James and Tom Monaghan, both of whom were raised in the St. Joseph Home for Children and later served in the military, opened the first store way back in 1960. Because Jim once worked in a pizzeria, the pair purchased an established location called DomiNick's (one of three family-run pizza restaurants) from Dominick DeVarti for just $500, and they initially kept the name. Within the first five years, however, Tom became the sole owner and changed the name to Domino's.

The pizzeria only grew from there: It had 200 U.S. locations by 1978, went international to Canada and Australia in 1983, and now has over 14,400 locations in more than 85 countries. Delivering over 1.5 million pizzas a day according to the company's website, Domino's is responsible for a few notable industry innovations: insulated delivery bags, corrugated pizza boxes, and 3D car-top signs. The chain has also revolutionized the online ordering experience with its Pizza Builder and Domino's Tracker, both of which launched in 2008.

Despite its success — and its spot as the leading pizza chain in the country — Domino's could be in trouble considering its closure of over 200 stores in the first half of 2025. Still, it's unlikely that this fan-favorite pizza chain will be shuttering anytime soon.