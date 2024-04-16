Here's How To Get A Fresh Pizza From Little Caesars

Little Caesars is known for its signature Hot-N-Ready pizzas, which are prepared in advance and kept — you guessed it — hot and ready for customers to purchase immediately. These pizzas are available anytime without the need for ordering in advance, allowing for quick and convenient service. But some patrons may not want food that's been sitting in a warmer for who knows how long.

Luckily, there are a few tricks you can attempt in order to secure a fresh pizza from Little Caesars. This topic is the subject of many an internet forum thread, with users on Reddit and Quora both advising that orders placed online, through the app, or called in will result in a freshly made pie.

The other option is to walk in and order a random topping or modification that they don't usually prepare as Hot-N-Ready offerings. Reddit users seem to generally agree that customers who order a pizza with "light sauce" are basically guaranteed a fresh pie. Extra cheese or double pepperoni usually does the trick, too.