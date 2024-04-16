Here's How To Get A Fresh Pizza From Little Caesars
Little Caesars is known for its signature Hot-N-Ready pizzas, which are prepared in advance and kept — you guessed it — hot and ready for customers to purchase immediately. These pizzas are available anytime without the need for ordering in advance, allowing for quick and convenient service. But some patrons may not want food that's been sitting in a warmer for who knows how long.
Luckily, there are a few tricks you can attempt in order to secure a fresh pizza from Little Caesars. This topic is the subject of many an internet forum thread, with users on Reddit and Quora both advising that orders placed online, through the app, or called in will result in a freshly made pie.
The other option is to walk in and order a random topping or modification that they don't usually prepare as Hot-N-Ready offerings. Reddit users seem to generally agree that customers who order a pizza with "light sauce" are basically guaranteed a fresh pie. Extra cheese or double pepperoni usually does the trick, too.
Wait it out or say please
Another little-known trick is to time your Little Caesars pickup during a lunch or dinner rush. Amidst the hustle and bustle of this peak period, there's a higher chance of scoring a freshly prepared pie straight from the oven. As the demand surges during this time, the staff will likely prioritize baking new pizzas to keep up with the influx of customers, upping your chances of snagging a hot and freshly made pizza.
When all else fails, there's nothing wrong with nicely asking the staff to whip you up a fresh pizza. Be polite but assertive in your request, emphasizing that you prefer a pizza straight from the oven for the best taste and quality. If the store isn't too busy, they may accommodate your request without hesitation. And even if there are quite a few orders in the works, as mentioned before, you will likely be able to snag a fresh pie if you wait around a bit.
Little Caesars fan favorites
Before the introduction of its iconic Hot-N-Ready pizzas, Little Caesars was already a beloved destination for pizza lovers across the nation. The chain was renowned for its wide array of offerings, including classics like Pepperoni Crazy Bread, Spaghetti Buckets, and Pizza by the Foot, to name just a few of the Little Caesars menu items from the 1990s you probably forgot about. That and its bizarre pairings (although the viral corn cob pizza turned out to be a joke). Luckily for Little Caesars diehards, the pizza chain will sometimes resurrect an old standby and give it a second run.
Most recently, in 2023, the company announced the limited-time return of its once-popular Pretzel Crust Pizza, this time with optional cheese stuffing. First debuted in 2014, the Pretzel Crust Pizza is just that – a pizza with a crust made out of soft pretzel complete with a sprinkling of salt. Fans of the pretzel crust rejoiced in its return on social media. "One of my all-time favorite pizzas!! I'm looking forward to trying the stuffed crust version this weekend. I only tried the regular version [a] few years ago, which was also awesome," one YouTube user commented on a review video of the pretzel crust's comeback.