Flap Steak: The Little-Known Meat Cut That's Deliciously Affordable

It's no secret that Americans love steak: We consume more beef than any other nation on Earth (although we're only third in per-person consumption behind Argentina and Zimbabwe). It's the country where the Texas beef industry is legendary. And our love of beef isn't limited to one cut. Though ground beef for hamburgers is one of our collective favorites and brisket is the king of BBQ meats, steak also rules the day, with cuts from ribeye to filet mignon and sirloin each having their merits.

But while there are multiple cuts when it comes to steak, there's one that provides all the benefits of some more highly-regarded cuts while also being cheaper than others: flap steak. Also called flap meat, bottom sirloin butt, bavette steak (in France), or fraldinha steak (in Brazil), flap steak provides a ton of flavor at an affordable price. The only tricky part is you have to cook it more carefully, owing to its shape and texture.