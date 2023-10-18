12 Common Mistakes You Might Be Guilty Of Making When Cooking Cabbage

‌Cabbage has an unfair reputation. This cruciferous vegetable is often mocked for being smelly, tasteless, or producing some unwanted gassy side effects, but it's also a versatile and delicious addition to any meal. Cabbage can be used in recipes as diverse as pizza, egg rolls, coleslaw, and bao buns to provide crunch, sweetness, and color. These vegetables are nutrient-rich and are full of fiber and vitamin C, and they can be served raw, cooked until tender, or fermented for weeks until tart, zingy, and delicious.

However, despite the common nature of cabbage, it's surprisingly difficult to cook right. Cabbage can turn from bright green and vibrant to gray, limp, and soggy in the blink of an eye and has an unfortunate tendency to become waterlogged and unappealing. It can also become pretty nasty-smelling fast due to the presence of sulfur in the vegetable, and certain methods of cooking it can stink out your kitchen. And while the flavor of cabbage can be fresh and punchy when prepared correctly, it's way too easy to end up with a result that tastes terrible. But there's help at hand, folks — you can avoid all of these things by correcting some crucial mistakes.