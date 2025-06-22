The Outrageous, Immersive Colorado Restaurant Made Famous By South Park

For food and fun in a festive atmosphere, many Coloradans think of a palatial Mexican restaurant outside of Denver that also has distinct theme park elements. You may already know about this iconic Lakewood eatery through the animated comedy "South Park," which featured Casa Bonita in a 2003 episode often regarded as one of the series' best.

The episode, aptly titled "Casa Bonita," follows fourth-grader Eric Cartman as he schemes to get invited to a birthday party at the restaurant, even though he was specifically left off the guest list. Cartman kidnaps another invitee to take his place, but his plan is exposed, and the boy is found as the group arrives for the party. Cartman then berserks through all of Casa Bonita's attractions with the police on his tail and declares that it was all worth it.

One of the world's most bizarre restaurants, the real Casa Bonita is essentially as "South Park" portrayed it. Attractions like Black Bart's Cave, an arcade, face painting, and a 30-foot waterfall with cliff divers adorn the interior of the Mexican cuisine restaurant. Food can be enjoyed in massive dining rooms that offer views of the action and roving-themed characters to interact with. But Casa Bonita didn't begin in Colorado, and it wouldn't be here today without "South Park."