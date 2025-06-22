The Outrageous, Immersive Colorado Restaurant Made Famous By South Park
For food and fun in a festive atmosphere, many Coloradans think of a palatial Mexican restaurant outside of Denver that also has distinct theme park elements. You may already know about this iconic Lakewood eatery through the animated comedy "South Park," which featured Casa Bonita in a 2003 episode often regarded as one of the series' best.
The episode, aptly titled "Casa Bonita," follows fourth-grader Eric Cartman as he schemes to get invited to a birthday party at the restaurant, even though he was specifically left off the guest list. Cartman kidnaps another invitee to take his place, but his plan is exposed, and the boy is found as the group arrives for the party. Cartman then berserks through all of Casa Bonita's attractions with the police on his tail and declares that it was all worth it.
One of the world's most bizarre restaurants, the real Casa Bonita is essentially as "South Park" portrayed it. Attractions like Black Bart's Cave, an arcade, face painting, and a 30-foot waterfall with cliff divers adorn the interior of the Mexican cuisine restaurant. Food can be enjoyed in massive dining rooms that offer views of the action and roving-themed characters to interact with. But Casa Bonita didn't begin in Colorado, and it wouldn't be here today without "South Park."
The rise and fall of Casa Bonita
The first Casa Bonita opened in Oklahoma City in 1968. Founder Bill Waugh quickly opened a second location in Little Rock, Arkansas, one year later, followed by a Tulsa location in 1971. The Lakewood restaurant opened in 1974 and is sometimes considered the fanciest Casa Bonita built. A fifth location opened in Fort Worth in 1982, the same year a large corporation acquired Casa Bonita, and it only lasted three years.
The small chain struggled through the '80s, and the original location closed in 1993. Even though the extremely popular "South Park" episode brought Casa Bonita to an international audience, the other locations closed two years after it aired, in 2005. Several revival attempts failed, and they shuttered for good in 2011, leaving Lakewood as the last Casa Bonita standing.
Colorado's Casa Bonita remained in operation until the COVID-19 pandemic forced a temporary shutdown in 2020. However, the shutdown became permanent when Casa Bonita's parent company filed for bankruptcy the following year, opening the door for new ownership.
Casa Bonita's multimillion dollar comeback
In 2021, "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone purchased Casa Bonita for just over $3 million, in what they acknowledged was a terrible business decision. Renovations alone went more than $30 million over budget. But Parker's childhood affection for Casa Bonita and a $900 million deal to make more "South Park" episodes helped carry their vision to life.
The new Casa Bonita was soft-launched in 2023, featuring some changes to the dining experience. Patrons now pay for an entry ticket that includes entree options, instead of the all-you-can-eat meal deals of old. Customers also report that the food has significantly improved, including its famous fried sopapilla recipe.
However, it's commonly said that food is not the main draw of Casa Bonita. Parker and Stone kept most of the restaurant's iconic attractions and décor. Fire code forbade the return of fire jugglers, but the waterfall, cave, and more are all back, along with several South Park Easter eggs, like a statue of Cartman eating. Parker and Stone's preservation of the original magic, plus better food, helped Casa Bonita reclaim its stature as one of the best family restaurants in America.