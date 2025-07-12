The Proper Way To Clean A Gas Stove-Top For Sparkling Results

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bringing the power of the wood-fired hearth into your kitchen, a gas stove allows you to cook with flame safely in your home. The fascinating history of the gas stove started in the 1830s, about 30 years after cooking with gas was first recorded. While there have been many advancements in design and technology since then, one thing has remained the same: A gas stovetop must be adequately cleaned to prevent bacteria buildup and keep it looking great and working efficiently.

It's generally recommended that you wipe away crumbs and liquid spills from a gas stovetop after each use, and do a deep clean every week. If you have a busy lifestyle and don't use your stove very often, though, doing a thorough clean at least once a month should suffice. A deep clean involves several steps, but doesn't have to be an arduous task if you do it regularly.

Before you start wiping and scrubbing the stovetop surface, burner caps, and grates, it's important to make sure that all of these parts cool to room temperature and that the gas valve is off if there's a standing pilot light. Cleaning a stovetop while it's hot is never a good idea because you could get burned, and turning off the gas valve prevents gas from spreading through your kitchen. Remove the grates and burner caps to soak in hot, soapy water; refer to the appliance manual for instructions on removing these parts since gas stovetops vary in design. With these steps out of the way, you're ready to start cleaning.