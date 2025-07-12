How Long Do You Have With That Opened Pack Of Hot Dogs?

But what about an unopened pack of franks? Unopened hot dogs will last about two weeks in the refrigerator — twice as long as an opened pack. Unopened packages will last even longer in the freezer, up to two months. If you do choose to freeze your hot dogs, be sure not to make the one major hot dog defrosting mistake you want to avoid: not letting them fully thaw.

There is also one important detail to keep in mind when you're in the process of preparing the hot dogs: Don't wait too long before transferring leftover hot dogs to the fridge (in a suitable storage container). Although hot dogs are fully cooked, they are still vulnerable to bacteria that cause foodborne illnesses like listeria. You should not leave hot dogs at room temperature for more than two hours. And if you're somewhere where the temperature is 90 degrees Fahrenheit or higher — like outside, during a barbecue — they should not sit out for more than one hour.

