The Hot Dog Defrosting Mistake You Need To Avoid

As Men's Health reports, "You should never cook anything frozen. You should always thaw your food in the fridge overnight and then allow it to come to room temperature before putting it on the grill." This is true for any cut of meat, including hot dogs. Although there are other safe methods, like microwaving or thawing under cold water, according to the USDA, defrosting food in a refrigerator is considered the safest and most effective. Your fridge will maintain a consistent temperature, letting the meat thaw gradually and preserving the integrity of the product, while keeping bacteria like listeria monocytogenes (which cause listeriosis and can be found in hot dogs) from developing.

Microwaving, a common method for thawing, isn't the most lauded of techniques. Your microwave has the potential to ruin your franks since each machine's power range varies (too high a power setting could degrade the quality of the meat). Additionally, the cold water technique for thawing presents risks, as well.

When thawing hot dogs in cold water, the liquid's temperature will climb as the meat defrosts. This could place the protein within the "danger zone" — a temperature range between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit that encourages bacterial growth — which is significant because thawing foods don't defrost evenly. This means that even though the meat's exterior may have softened, it could still be rock-solid on the inside.