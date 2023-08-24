The State That Eats More Hot Dogs Than Any Other

It's pretty inarguable that Americans love hot dogs. The tradition of the summer backyard barbecue, where you are likely to find millions of people from San Diego, California to Portland, Maine chowing down on franks, just about says it all. But which state is the biggest consumer of the iconic food? From what we've learned, that honor goes to West Virginia. That's according to an article by –- who else? -– TheHotDog.org.

Naturally, there are plenty of impressive numbers to share, providing context for West Virginia's supreme hot dog-loving reign. Citing Statista, about 261 million people in the United States will eat a hot dog in 2024 — that's just shy of 78% of the country's 335 million population. And, per the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, a whopping 20 billion franks are consumed in the U.S. each year.

As far as calculating which state scarfs down the biggest share of those 20 billion dogs, it is determined on a per capita basis, and West Virginia is far and away the biggest consumer. According to the article, residents of the Mountain State eat on average 481 hot dogs per person per year.