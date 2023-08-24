The State That Eats More Hot Dogs Than Any Other
It's pretty inarguable that Americans love hot dogs. The tradition of the summer backyard barbecue, where you are likely to find millions of people from San Diego, California to Portland, Maine chowing down on franks, just about says it all. But which state is the biggest consumer of the iconic food? From what we've learned, that honor goes to West Virginia. That's according to an article by –- who else? -– TheHotDog.org.
Naturally, there are plenty of impressive numbers to share, providing context for West Virginia's supreme hot dog-loving reign. Citing Statista, about 261 million people in the United States will eat a hot dog in 2024 — that's just shy of 78% of the country's 335 million population. And, per the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, a whopping 20 billion franks are consumed in the U.S. each year.
As far as calculating which state scarfs down the biggest share of those 20 billion dogs, it is determined on a per capita basis, and West Virginia is far and away the biggest consumer. According to the article, residents of the Mountain State eat on average 481 hot dogs per person per year.
The history of the West Virginia hot dog goes deep
Like many other regions in the U.S., West Virginia has a specific take on the hot dog. All versions of the classic West Virginia dog have mustard, chili con carne (no beans!), and onions. Some regions of the state will also add coleslaw, while others consider the fermented cabbage topping sacrilege. And no matter which side of the divide you're talking about, folks get passionate.
Hot dogs are such a part of West Virginia's culture and history that former state folklorist Emily Hilliard includes an entire chapter on them in her book "Making Our Future: Visionary Folklore & Everyday Culture in Appalachia." In an interview with West Virginia Public Broadcasting, Hilliard links the origins of the hot dog's popularity in the state to both industrialization in the '20s and its accompanying waves of Greek and Italian immigrants who set up hot dog stands near the coalfields and in the booming industrial cities.
Apparently, hot dogs were so popular in the state capital of Charleston that local newspapers would tout it as a must-visit destination for hot dog eaters. Hilliard found that in the early '20s, there were at least four hot dog stands in the city, three of which were owned and operated by Greek immigrants. One of the articles contained a jaw-dropping statistic. "It said 22,000 dogs a day are sold out of those four hot dog stands at one point," said Hilliard. "That is about one for every two residents in Charleston at the time."
What other states are hot dog hot spots?
As stated above, West Virginians eat the most hot dogs on a yearly basis, and while that margin is pretty solid, there are plenty of other locations claiming their own place in frankfurter fandom. Illinois boasts a per capita consumption of 317, which is well behind West Virginia, but still impressive (and still ahead of Pennsylvania's third place with 289).
And for sure, Illinois' biggest city, Chicago, has often overshadowed West Virginia for its place in hot dog history. Perhaps it's down to the Windy City's own iconic take on the hot dog. Even The New York Times — flagship newspaper of a city not exactly known for its humility when it comes to food — once labeled Chicago "Hot Dog Town, U.S.A."
And yet, it is New Castle, Pennsylvania — a town of about 20,000 in the Pittsburgh metropolitan area — that declares itself "the hot dog capital of the world." As one would expect from the state that comes in third on per capita hot dog consumption, and true to the strong German roots of the Keystone State, there are plenty of beloved hot dog eateries in Pennsylvania. These include New Castle's M+P Coney Island. Like many West Virginia stands, M+P was founded by Greek immigrants in the '20s. With its signature dog similarly slathered with mustard and chili, and with West Virginia only about a hundred miles from Pittsburgh, we can't help but deduce that they share common roots.